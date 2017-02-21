VA sheriff's deputy has message for stranded woman who stole bike

A Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputy posted a message for the community after his bike was taken from his home in early February by a stranded 19-year-old.

The deputy took to his Facebook page to express his concerns for her safety.

Deputy Josh Bowden is used to working theft cases, but he recently fell victim the night of Super Bowl Sunday.

Bowden said he didn't know it was missing until it was returned to his grandmother's house next door with a note, apologizing for taking it without permission.

The 19-year-old wrote it was 2 a.m. and that she had no cell phone, money, or a ride.

Bowden, who has a daughter of his own, said he was concerned for her safety because things could have taken a tragic turn as she rode his bike for 16 miles from Radford to Blacksburg in the middle of the night.

"First off, I am the father of a girl only a few years younger than you and would be mortified had she done this."

He also went on to give the 19-year-old some advice after she said she was with "drunk boys," which led to her having to walk back to Blacksburg.

"You may want to find new friends to hang out with, not 'boys' who have no concern for your well-being," he said in the post.

Bowden said the woman's situation reminded him of the deaths of Hannah Graham and Morgan Harrington.

"Have you heard of Hanah Graham or Morgan Harrington or many other young girls who disappeared after venturing out on their own with nobody knowing where they were going? There are, unfortunately, a lot of really bad people out there waiting for an easy target such as a young girl out early in the morning by herself," he said in his Facebook post. "If you are going to go out and party, make sure you have reliable friends and plenty of people you can call to come get you should something go wrong. Carry some sort of means to protect yourself and learn how to do so."

He also issued an important message: "In the future, please don't put yourself in such a precarious position, but if you ever do, have a backup plan. Should that fail, please bypass my bicycle and come knock on my door."

