Mentioned on air: February 20 - February 26 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mentioned on air: February 20 - February 26

Academy Award winners

Little Tikes recalls toddler swings after 39 kids hurt

Genealogy Research Workshop  

Virginians won $11.7 million playing Powerball in 2016

File taxes for free at: 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly