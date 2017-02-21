Cherry blossoms in D.C. could peak in mid-March

With temperatures well above normal for much of the month, the National Mall's Twitter page says the peak season for this year's blossoms could be as early as March 14.

Mobile users: Click here to view photos from previous Cherry Blossom Festivals

"Of course, that could change if March turns very cold – something we saw happen as recently as 2013 – but forecasts so far aren’t suggesting that there’s much of a risk of that," a blog post said this week.

The Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang says that as of Tuesday morning Washington is just one day shy of its longest streak of days at or above 60 degrees in February.

"If you’re trying to make blossom plans, this year might prove to be a challenge," the Capital Weather Gang said. "At the Tidal Basin, the cherry trees are already sprouting buds. It’s not obscenely early, but still much earlier than average. It suggests we’re probably going to hit peak bloom well before average, April 4."

The National Park Service, which has tracked the peak dates since 1921, says the earliest peak was March 15 in 1990.

BREAKING NEWS - Cherry blossom peak bloom is forecast for March 14-17. It could be the earliest date on record. #CherryBlossomDC #BloomWatch pic.twitter.com/BypQVtUHbH — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12