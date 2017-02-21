Publix to open new store in Mechanicsville

Publix announced they are opening a new store in Mechanicsville.

The grocery chain executed a lease on a new store location, a Publix spokesperson said in an email.

The new store will be located at the southwest corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Brandy Creek Road. The store will be about 49,000 square feet.

Publix at Brandy Creek Commons is expected to open in mid-2018 and will hire about 140 employees.

