Couple shot while sitting in vehicle in Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Police Department says a man and woman were shot while sitting in their vehicle Monday night.

Police say a man approached their vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 6300 block of Pewter Avenue and fired into it.

Police both people in the vehicle were struck and then drove themselves St. Francis Medical Center. They were transferred to VCU Medical Center with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to trace the investigation back to the initial crime scene, which is in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Many people living there did not even know the shooting happened. The leasing office was not informed until a resident walked in Tuesday morning and told them the news.

Those working in the leasing office also do not know if the couple lived in the area or if they were meeting someone in the parking lot. It is not clear if the victims knew their alleged attacker.

There is currently no information about the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

