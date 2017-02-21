Gov. McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding women's health providers

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed House Bill 2264, which would restrict federal and state funding for women's health providers, such as Planned Parenthood.

Here is the governor's veto statement issued on Tuesday:

Pursuant to Article V, Section 6, of the Constitution of Virginia, I veto House Bill 2264, whoch would prohibit the Virginia Department of Health from entering into contracts or providing funds to any entity that performs non-federally qualified abortions. This bill, aimed at Planned Parenthood, would harm tens of thousands of Virginians who rely on the healthcare services and programs provided by Planned Parenthood health centers, by denying them access to affordable care. Virginians, and particularly low-income Virginians, need more access to healthcare, not less. If we are going to build a new, more vibrant Virginia economy, we need to open doors to quality, affordable healthcare, not close them. Attempts to restrict women's access to healthcare will impede the goal of making Virginia the best place to live, work, and run a business.

