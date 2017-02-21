Richmond man wanted for attempted murder was arrested in New York

A Richmond man, who police say is wanted for attempting to kill a woman, was arrested in New York.

Rensselaer, N.Y. police stopped a 2009 Ford sedan for going 56 mph in a 30 mph zone at 10:52 p.m. on Monday, according to the TimesUnion. Officers then discovered 24-year-old Demetrius M. Williams was wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Officers told the TimesUnion that Williams refused to get out of the car when he was ordered to do so. Instead, the TimesUnion said he drove off and led officers and New York State Police on a short chase and ended up crashing into a curb.

On Feb. 2, Richmond police responded to a call for assistance in the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road, near Government Road in the city's East End.

According to police, a woman said Williams fired shots at her, but was not hit.

Richmond police then took out a number of warrants on Williams, including attempted murder, assault and battery, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, petit larceny, unlawful use or injury to a telephone, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams also faces additional charges from Rensselaer police, including drunken driving, fleeing a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and criminal tampering. The TimesUnion also reports he was ticketed for five violations: speeding, not wearing a seat belt, aggravated unlicensed operator, unlicensed driver and unlawful possession of marihuana.

