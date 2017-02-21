Hoda Kotb announces she adopted a baby girl - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hoda Kotb announces she adopted a baby girl

By Megan Woo, Digital
TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb announced she adopted a baby girl and named her Haley Joy Kotb.

The TODAY Show posted the good news to its social media pages.

Kotb, 52, often shares her love for children on her Instagram account, and she also shares stories of her nieces and nephews on the TODAY Show.

