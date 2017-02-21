Naked man remains on the loose after being spotted in Chesterfield

The Virginia Department of Transportation says Hull Street Road is closed in all directions at Chital Drive in Chesterfield due to a utility pole fire.More >>
A witness saw as many as eight kittens being thrown out into traffic on Powhite Parkway on Wednesday morning. Other drivers found kittens along 288.More >>
The principal of a Chesterfield high school says several students face "legal consequences" following a fight at the school, and parents are concerned for their children's safety.More >>
David Cobb -- the former Richmond police officer found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old in Chesterfield in 2015 -- was sentenced on Wednesday.More >>
Chesterfield Police say they are looking for three men after they struck an officer with their vehicle on Tuesday.More >>
