Naked man remains on the loose after being spotted in Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a man who exposed himself in broad daylight at a construction site near Lucks Lane.

Police say the man was spotted sitting against a tree around 11 a.m. Feb. 16 on Vickilee Road.

Police say he's white, about 25 to 29 years old and has long black hair and a full beard.

Police classify this as an indecent exposure sexual offense.

If you have any information, contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251.

