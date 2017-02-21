Report: Tow truck hits light pole, car; police search for driver

Richmond police are searching for a tow truck driver, who knocked out a street light, hit a parked car and kept going.

This happened on Hazelhurst Avenue, near East Ladies Mile Road on the city's Northside during the overnight hours.

The truck dragged the street light pole, and the car was parked when it was hit.

A homeowner living in the area went to check out the commotion and reportedly saw the tow truck driver pulling away.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12