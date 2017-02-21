Power restored after driver hits pole in South Richmond

The power has been restored to hundreds of Dominion Energy customers after a driver slammed into a power pole in Richmond's Southside on Monday night.

Dominion Energy crews worked several hours overnight to get the power restored for about 200 customers. They had to replace an entire pole and damaged power lines.

Police say around 8 p.m. Monday, a driver hit a power pole and then ditched the car he or she was driving on East Broad Rock Road, near Hull Street. The reason, according to police, was that the car was stolen.

