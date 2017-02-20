'Suspicious brush fire' under investigation in Chesterfield

A witness saw as many as eight kittens being thrown out into traffic on Powhite Parkway on Wednesday morning. Other drivers found kittens along 288.More >>
David Cobb -- the former Richmond police officer found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old in Chesterfield in 2015 -- was sentenced on Wednesday.More >>
Chesterfield Police say they are looking for three men after they struck an officer with their vehicle on Tuesday.More >>
The principal of a Chesterfield high school says several students face "legal consequences" following a fight at the school, but one parent fears this is just one of many fights.More >>
Several people were transported to the hospital after an accident near the Chesterfield County Airport.More >>
