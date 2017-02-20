'Suspicious brush fire' under investigation in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Suspicious brush fire' under investigation in Chesterfield

Source: NBC12 Source: NBC12
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield firefighters are investigating what they've deemed a "suspicious brush fire."

This happened around 7:30 in the area behind an apartment complex off Wayside Drive.

Firefighters say the fire was small. Few other details are being shared right now.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly