Owner: Dog back home after being picked up near Lakeside

The owner of a dog taken from near a Lakeside home in Henrico now says her pet has been returned.

Heather Lewis says she was working around the house Monday and the front door was open when her Pekingese, Tolliver, ran out the front door in the 2100 block of Ingleside Avenue at about 1:00 p.m.

She went to get him and couldn't find him. When she asked a couple of bystanders, she says they told her they saw an older man in a dark minivan stop and take the dog.

Lewis contacted police, believing that her dog was stolen by a guy who just happened to drive by while the dog was outside. She was especially worried because Tolliver requires medication and could have been in danger without it.

We posted the story to our Facebook page, and it got the attention of the person who picked up the dog. The owner says that person contacted her to return Tolliver. The man told her he didn’t intend to take the dog but he was concerned for its safety near a busy street.

This occurred just days after a blind dog was stolen from a Dinwiddie animal sanctuary on Friday.

Drew Wilder will have the details tonight on 12News at 11.

