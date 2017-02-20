High school basketball region tournament schedule/results - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school basketball region tournament schedule/results

BOYS:

6A South:

1st round (Monday, 2/20)

-CD Hylton 62, Thomas Dale 41

5A South:

1st round (Monday, 2/20)

-L.C. Bird 44, Mills Godwin 41

-Varina 53, Hermitage 34

Semifinals (Wednesday, 2/22)

-L.C. Bird 62, Varina 50

Championship game (Saturday, 2/25)

-L.C. Bird vs. Bethel @ Hermitage- 7:30pm

-Varina vs. Hampton in 3rd place game @ Hermitage- 1:00pm

4A East:

1st round (Tuesday, 2/21)

-Hanover 75, King George 53

-Monacan 70, Eastern View 64

Semifinals (Thursday, 2/23)

-Jamestown 64, Monacan 56

-Smithfield 67, Hanover 66

Championship game (Friday, 2/24)

-Monacan @ Hanover in 3rd place game- 7:00pm

3A East:

1st round (Tuesday, 2/21)

-John Marshall 105, James Monroe 47

-George Wythe 62, William Monroe 56

-I.C. Norcom 63, Colonial Heights 56

Semifinals (Thursday, 2/23)

-Phoebus 79, John Marshall 73

-George Wythe 52, I.C. Norcom 50

Championship game (Friday, 2/24)

-Phoebus @ George Wythe- 7:00pm

-John Marshall @ I.C. Norcom in 3rd place game- 7:00pm

2A East:

Quarterfinals (Tuesday, 2/21)

-Amelia 81, East Rockingham 67

Semifinals (Thursday, 2/23)

-Madison 61, Amelia 56- OT

GIRLS:

6A South:

1st round (Monday, 2/20)

-Woodbridge 60, James River 48

-Colonial Forge 50, Cosby 43

5A South:

1st round (Monday, 2/20)

-Highland Springs 71, Deep Run 50

-L.C. Bird 54, J.R. Tucker 46

Semifinals (Wednesday, 2/22)

-Highland Springs 83, L.C. Bird 46

Championship game (Saturday, 2/25)

-Highland Springs vs. Salem @ Hermitage- 5:00pm

-L.C. Bird vs. Princess Anne in 3rd place game @ Hermitage- 11:30pm

5A North:

Quarterfinals (Tuesday, 2/21)

-Atlee 56, Briar Woods 47

Semifinals (Thursday, 2/23)

-Thomas Edison 57, Atlee 48

Championship game (Saturday, 2/25)

-Semifinal winners @ higher seed- TBA

-Atlee @ Tuscarora in 3rd place game- 6:00pm

4A East:

1st round (Tuesday, 2/21)

-Midlothian 63, Louisa 54

-Monacan 88, King George 42

Semifinal (Thursday, 2/23)

-King's Fork 74, Midlothian 51

-Monacan 81, Lake Taylor 54

Championship game (Friday, 2/24)

-King's Fork @ Monacan- 7:00pm

-Midlothian @ Lake Taylor in 3rd place game- TBA

3A East:

1st round (Tuesday, 2/21)

-Hopewell 49, Brentsville District 31

-Culpeper 66, Petersburg 47

Semifinals (Thursday, 2/23)

-Hopewell 65, Tabb 29

Championship game (Friday, 2/24)

-Culpeper @ Hopewell- 7:00pm

