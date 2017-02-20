High school basketball region tournament schedule/results

After two years of spring day racing, action will shift back to under the lights in April in 2018, and for the first time in history, Richmond International Raceway will host a playoff race in September.More >>
NFL Hall of Famer and Osceola-native Cortez Kennedy has passed away.More >>
Maliek White just completed his freshman season at Providence, and is staying in shape while helping younger players at his old high school.More >>
Monacan's Megan Walker will represent the red, white, and blue before she focuses solely on her freshman year at UConn. Walker is one of 12 players who will help Team USA battle for a FIBA World Cup in Italy at the end of July.More >>
The Senators limited Richmond to one run and denied the Squirrels their first home Sunday win of 2017.More >>
