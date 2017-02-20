Former Hermitage football player faces heroin charges

Former Hermitage football player Kaimire Hodge, was one of four people arrested over the weekend in West Virginia on heroin-related charges.

NBC affiliate WSAZ reports that Charleston police were investigating suspicious activity at a room in the Motel 6 on Saturday night. A Charleston police officer says he smelled marijuana and asked to come into the room.

Police say the officer found a handgun, small stamp baggies, digital scales, three mason jars with marijuana residue, a plastic bag with 27 bundles of heroin and large amounts of cash.

The men initially said the heroin was fake, but later admitted it was theirs. The handgun was reported as stolen out of Virginia.

Hodge, who was dismissed from the University of Charleston last fall for academic reasons, admitted that the gun was his and that he purchased it from an unknown person.

Hodge was charged with felony receiving or transferring stolen goods and possession with intent to deliver heroin.

The other three men in the case -- Juan Morgan, Justin Hall and Nicholas Covington -- were charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin.

