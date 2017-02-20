Dog reunited with Henrico family after house fire

Brownie was all smiles after being reunited with her family Monday. (Source: Family photo)

A dog that escaped a house fire on Echo Avenue early Sunday has been reunited with its family.

Brownie ran away from the home after the massive blaze destroyed the house near Nine Mile Road around 1:15 a.m.

"When I turned and came along the street, there were fire trucks everywhere. I didn't even know it was my house that was on fire," said Olympia Kitt, as she held back tears. She explained her five young children were at a relative's home for a sleepover.

Henrico animal control officers said that Brownie was reunited with the family around 1 p.m. Monday.

Officers say Brownie was so excited that she nearly knocked over the family from excitement.

A teacher of one of the children has created an online fundraiser for the family after the fire destroyed their home.

