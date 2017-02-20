Blind dog stolen from Dinwiddie animal sanctuary

Pooh Bear, a blind dog, was stolen from a Dinwiddie animal sanctuary on Friday and the owner is very concerned for the dog's well-being. (Source: Jessica Stovall)

A blind dog was stolen from a Dinwiddie animal sanctuary on Friday and the owner is very concerned for the dog's well-being.

Pooh Bear, who is more than 13 years old, was inside a locked fence at the sanctuary in McKenney when she was taken in broad daylight, according to the sanctuary's owner Jessica Stovall.

"They pulled and they had to hurt her while they were pulling her, you can see the space, it's tiny," said Stovall through tears.

The dog needs medicine in order to survive. Stovall is concerned it may be used as bait for dog fighting.

"She'll never be able to survive, never. Even if she's not being used as bait, she's not going to survive -- she needs four medications to live. She'll be in agony," said Stovall.

She's already contacted animal control and the sheriff's office and is putting up posters to try and find her.

"She loves people! That might've led to her demise, she loved people. She would approach anyone -- no fear!" said Stovall.

