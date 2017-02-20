PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day

Monday is National Love Your Pet Day, and we would love to see photos of your pets.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see photos of pets

To send in a photo of your pets, you can do so in three ways:

Posting to our Facebook wall

Tagging @nbc12 on Twitter

Submitting through our Send It To 12 page

Several of you already sent in photos of your pets on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12