Police: Ashland Walmart murder victim didn't know suspect

A 25-year-old woman found murdered inside a car in a Walmart parking lot didn't know the person who killed her, according to Ashland Police.

Police say there's no indication Ashley Fricke knew Brittany Wiggins before the deadly shooting on Saturday night. They believe an argument may have led up to the incident. Members of Fricke's family says she was "...in the wrong place at the wrong time," but didn't offer any other details.

Wiggins, 24, faces charges of first-degree murder and related charges in the shooting death. Police say the media helped track her down after surveillance video of the suspect was broadcast Sunday.

Fricke, who was from Woodford in Caroline County, worked as a medical assistant at Lakeside Primary Care. She was found shot dead inside a car in the Walmart parking lot in the 100 block of South Hill Carter Parkway around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Fricke's fiance posted to Facebook the day after she was gunned down.

"I still can't believe you're gone. I would do anything to have you back in my arms. You will never know how much you meant to me," he said.

Fricke was a medical assistant at Lakeside Primary care. Her manager spoke to NBC12.

"This young lady was taken very early in life and she did have a very bright future ahead. she was engaged to be married to a very nice man," says office manager Rhonda Redd.

A GoFundMe page is raising funds for her funeral. It says she loved to fish and was excited to start her career.

"When I interviewed Ashley, she had an abundance of energy," says Redd. "She seemed like a caring individual and was eager to grow in her profession as a medical assistant."

Police are still busy investigating the murder case and believe there are witnesses to the shooting.

The surveillance video at the Walmart showed a woman police believe is Wiggins in the store.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12