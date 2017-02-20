Richmond-area Chick-fil-As to offer free breakfast entrée on Wednesday

All Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will offer a free breakfast entrée on Wednesday.

They will be offering a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Minis, which comes with three mini chicken sandwiches, to any guest until 10:30 a.m. Limit one entrée per customer.

"This is part of a broader initiative to help Richmond residents get their days started off right with menu items they may not have had the chance to try yet," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said in an email.

