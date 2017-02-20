Busch Gardens offers unlimited access to 2 parks for $80

Water Country USA will open for the season in May. (Source: Water Country USA/Facebook)

Busch Gardens is offering a deal that allows "Fun Card" holders access to two parks for one price.

Through March 31, the Fun Card price for unlimited admission to both Busch Gardens and Water Country USA is $80. That's $25 lower than usual.

The price does not include the price of parking.

The unlimited admission to both parks is through Sept. 10.

The parks are also once again offering free admission for pre-schoolers who are 3 to 5 years old. Registration for those tickets are required by May 31.

