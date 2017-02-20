Man riding motorcycle identified in deadly Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield police have identified a man who died in a fatal crash on Friday.

Officers say 67-year-old William D. Domer, of Powhatan, was driving a motorcycle southbound on Otterdale Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Old Hundred Road. This happened around 1:10 p.m.

A 2004 GMC Sierra was heading west on Old Hundred Road and hit the motorcycle.

Domer was transported to Chippenham Hospital, where he later died due to his injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash.

