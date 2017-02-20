Man riding motorcycle identified in deadly Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield Police say they are looking for three men after they struck an officer with their vehicle on Tuesday.More >>
Former Richmond Officer David Cobb will serve 3 months in jail for the death of an 18-year-old in Chesterfield in 2015. Cobb was found guilty in February of voluntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old in Chesterfield in 2015. Chesterfield County reporter Stephanie Robusto was inside the courtroom for the sentencing, she'll have more information on the news at 5:30 p.m.
Several people were transported to the hospital after an accident near the Chesterfield County Airport.More >>
A husky was finally caught after traveling for miles in just a few days and needs to be brought back home.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say attempted to rob a convenience store near Manchester Middle School.More >>
