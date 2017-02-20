Vigil to be held for woman, mother killed in Richmond

Three people were found dead in the Mosby area on Thursday. (Source: NBC12)

The East Richmond community will be holding a vigil for a woman and her mother, who were murdered at the hands of an estranged boyfriend before turning the gun on himself.

The vigil is happening at 5 p.m. on Monday and will be held outside of the Oliver Crossing apartment complex, located in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. That was where 24-year-old Shaquenda Walker and her mother Deborah, 55, were killed.

Officers say the two were fatally shot by Shaquenda's estranged boyfriend, Walter Gaines III, who investigators then say shot and killed himself. This happened on Thursday.

According to police, Shaquenda's two young children, a four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy, were home when the killing happened. It is not known how long they were alone with the bodies, but some family members are saying it could have been as long as two days.

The grief and horror have spurred a town hall meeting later this week to curb the violence.

