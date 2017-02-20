Chesterfield police search for suspect who stole SUV with toddler inside

Police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a running SUV in January with a toddler sitting in a car seat.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 24, officers say a suspect jumped into a running vehicle parked in a driveway on Parkdale Road in Chesterfield. According to police, the 2006 Dodge Durango was left running as its owner was helping a friend unload groceries.

When the owner saw her SUV was gone, police say she began screaming because her 18-month-old child was sitting in a car seat.

The friend she was helping spoke to NBC12 on Monday, explaining the mother never leaves the child alone in the car, but did on that day because the dog got out of the house and she stepped away for a moment to grab the pet.

"She wasn’t going to come in, but when the dogs got loose, she had to drag my big dog in because I can barely stand without a cane or walker," explained the family friend.

Within moments, her car and child were stolen.

On a neighbor’s surveillance video obtained by NBC12, you can see the suspect walk by and quickly notice the unattended Durango.

"The suspect walked from well outside that property, walked past the car, door open, lights on, and took advantage of that opportunity," described Cpl. Kevin Bacon with Crime Solvers. "This is a car theft that could have gone very wrong because inside the car there was an 18-month-old child."

As officers were talking to the mother, a call came through from someone living on Meadowdale Blvd saying a child had just been left at their doorstep.

"A little defenseless child doesn’t know how to holler for help, someone jumping into a car," expressed the family friend.

The child, who was in the stolen Durango, was not hurt. The friend says the baby was screaming and crying, reuniting with the mom moments later.

After the child was discovered by the resident, the suspect eventually ditched the maroon Durango, which was found in the same area where the child was dropped off.

"They should be punished for what they done because when you take a baby like that, that’s scary," said the family friend. "You don’t know if they’ll hurt the baby or if it's going to get hurt and it's not even its fault."

The suspect was wearing light colored pants, according to police. Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12