16-year-old reported missing in D.C.

Washington D.C. police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenage girl who went missing, WRC reports.

Talisha Coles, 16, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 16, in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue NE, WRC says.

Coles is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Police do not have a description of what she was wearing when she went missing.

Torri Marie Gibson, 11, was reported missing on Saturday and was found on Monday, according to WRC.

Anyone with any information on Coles' whereabouts is asked to call the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

