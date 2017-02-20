Chesterfield mother, 11-year-old son displaced after fire breaks out at mobile home

A mother and her 11-year-old son were displaced after a fire broke out at their Chesterfield mobile home early Monday morning.

The fire happened in the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at the Shady Hill mobile home park, and the call came in at 5:36 a.m. Firefighters on the scene reported a heavy fire, and 50 percent of the home was engulfed in flames. Fire officials say the home is not livable.

The fire was marked under control at 6:06 a.m.

The two people who live at the home were not there at the time, so, therefore, there are no reports of any injuries.

According to Juana Lopez, the homeowner, she had left for work and d ropped her son off at a neighbor’s home. Sometime after 5:30 a.m., the neighbor called to tell her that her home was on fire.

“Her world was falling apart,” is how Lopez responded to the news.

Lopez lost everything. The American Red Cross assisted Lopez and her 11-year-old. An official said they would provide about $420 for immediate assistance like clothes, food, and lodging.

There is no word yet on the cause and origin of the fire from the fire investigator.

