Police: Creighton Court shooting victim drives to VCU Medical Center

Richmond police are investigating a shooting in the Creighton Court area where officers say the victim drove himself or herself to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Officers are on the scene collecting evidence.

Police on the scene say the victim drove himself or herself to VCU Medical Center and parked the car in front of the emergency room. At least six bullet holes were found on the side of the car.

A tow truck was at VCU Medical Center removing the gunshot victim's car.

