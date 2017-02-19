Mother arrested for DWI in Henrico with kids in car

A mother, who was driving while intoxicated with her two kids in the vehicle, was pulled over by Henrico police on Sunday and faces several charges.

Chanel Nicole Millington was stopped for speeding on Hungary Spring Road, near Eunice Drive, around 12:05 a.m. The officer at the scene said the mother of two had been drinking and was given field sobriety tests.

She was arrested for driving under the influence, speeding, and two counts of felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor due to her two kids inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12