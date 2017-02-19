Powerball jackpot jumps to $403 million after no one wins Saturday's drawing

The next jackpot is $403 million. (Source: Powerball)

The Powerball jackpot jumped to $403 million after no one won Saturday's $349 million jackpot.

Saturday's winning numbers were 03-07-09-31-33, and the Powerball was 20.

Six tickets were sold nationwide that were worth $1 million, but none of those were in Virginia.

With no big winner, the next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday.

