Man taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after Richmond house fire

Crews say a house fire in Richmond's Westhampton area broke out early Sunday morning, which landed a man in the hospital.

The fire happened around 6:19 a.m. in the 6700 block of Kensington Avenue, near Patterson Avenue. Crews arrived on the scene two minutes later and saw a fire on the first floor. Officials say the man living in the home originally tried to put the fire out.

It is unknown exactly where the fire started. The fire was marked under control at 6:58 a.m.

Fire officials say the man was outside with his dog when fire crews arrived on the scene. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

A woman, who also lives at the home, was inside at the time, but officials say she is okay. Crews were able to get the woman outside of the home.

