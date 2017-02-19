Man shot in leg in Richmond's Northside

A man was shot in the leg in Richmond's Northside on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the call came in around 12:12 p.m. for a call of a shooting in the 500 block of Culpepper Street, near West Laburnum and Chamberlayne avenues.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police do not have any information on a suspect.

