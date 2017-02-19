Chipotle holds fundraiser for Children's Hospital of Richmond

Chipotle Mexican Grill is hosting a fundraiser in support of The Children's Hospital Foundation across all Richmond Chipotle locations.

The restaurant chain will be donating 50 percent of the proceeds to The Children's Hospital Foundation when customers dining at Chipotle mention the fundraiser at the register.

The fundraiser is being held from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The Children's Hospital Foundation is "an organization dedicated to raising funds to support and advocate for pediatric initiatives at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR), the region's only full-service children's hospital," according to the Foundation's website.

Since 2010, the Foundation has paid and pledged more than $62 million to support CHoR.

