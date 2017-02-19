Woman shot in South Richmond shooting, man injured

Richmond police say a woman was shot in a shooting that happened in the city's southside. A man was also injured but not shot, according to police.

Officers say the shooting happened not too far from the 1300 block of Minefee Street, near Bellemeade Road and Hull Street.

The woman injured in the shooting is expected to be okay. Police say the man suffered trauma-related injuries and was originally listed in critical condition. Officers say his injuries are no longer life-threatening.

