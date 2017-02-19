2 people injured in Richmond apartment fire

Two people were injured in a two-story apartment fire in Richmond.

Fire officials say the two people inside the apartment jumped out of the window to escape the flames.

The fire happened along the 1000 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard. Crews arrived on the scene around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

There is currently no word on how serious their injuries are.

