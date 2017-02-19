Woman charged with first-degree murder in Ashland Walmart shooting

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman in an Ashland Walmart parking lot.

Brittany Wiggins, 24, faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Ashley Fricke.

Fricke, 25, of Woodford, was found shot dead inside a car in the Walmart parking lot in the 100 block of South Hill Carter Parkway around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a verbal fight between Wiggins and Fricke may have led to the shooting.

Officers say Wiggins was captured on surveillance video at the Walmart and appeared to be wearing a white top, dark pants, and boots.

While officers were searching for Wiggins, they were also searching for a red SUV and a silver, gray, or gold compact four-door sedan. Wiggins was seen leaving in the sedan in the video. However, the red SUV was also seen in the video.

"Investigators also want to speak to the individuals in the red SUV seen in the photos regarding anything they saw during the incident," Ashland police said on Facebook.

Wiggins also faces charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle. She is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12