Man faces felony eluding charge after crash

Henrico Police say a man is facing multiple charges after police tried to pull him over for a traffic violation Saturday afternoon, ending with the man crashing his motorcycle.

Police say Evan Gregory was riding a Green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when an officer saw him run through a red light at the intersection of Charles City Road and Williamsburg Road around 5 p.m.

The officer turned on his lights to stop Gregory, but police say Gregory then tried taking off on the motorcycle, crashing it moments later. Police were able to take Gregory into custody. They say he was not injured in the crash.

He faces a felony eluding charge as well as reckless driving and running a red light, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12