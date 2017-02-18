Community works to preserve historic cemeteries

Acres of history are tucked away beneath overgrowth at the East End Cemetery.

"Estimated 13,000 burials. That's a lot of people," said Brian Palmer, a lead volunteer at East End. "These are some of freedoms first generation."

Those thousands of people were laid to rest in the East End Cemetery, a historically African-American burial place established in 1897.

Palmer says it is an outdoor archive of those who paved the way and made a difference in the Commonwealth. If you take a walk around some names are still clearly visible, but others have become hidden over time because of lack of maintenance. It's the reason Palmer and so many others are joining together to makes those names visible and continue to beautify the cemetery as well.

Volunteers, as young as four-years-old, spent Saturday morning, focused on reservation efforts led by the Richmond Christian Leadership Initiative.

The clean-up was scheduled in 2016 and ending up taking place just days after the Senate voted 40-0 in favor of HB 1547, which will allocate state funding for the preservation of historic African-American cemeteries. The money will go towards maintenance of the property.

If you're interested in volunteering, learn more here.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12