WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump holds campaign rally in Florida - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump holds campaign rally in Florida

Donald Trump (Source: NBC12) Donald Trump (Source: NBC12)
MELBOURNE, FL (WWBT) -

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Florida in front of a crowd of thousands of supporters.

It is unclear on what he will be campaigning for.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly