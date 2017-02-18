Missing Caroline man with medical condition found safe

This Virginia Department of Education says as many as 4,000 school buses may need retrofitting to install a safety device that prevents the parking brake from accidentally disengaging.More >>
Caroline school officials say crews are responding to a school bus crash with five students on board. Two of the students were sent to the hospital.More >>
An 80-year-old Spotsylvania man was charged with first-degree murder this weekend after a 65-year-old person was found dead in his driveway from a gunshot wound.More >>
Virginia State Police tell us a 55-year-old Mineral woman is dead following an RTV crash in Louisa.More >>
All lanes are back open on Route 288 Friday morning after the Virginia Department of Transportation said a tractor-trailer caused delays in both directions Thursday afternoon.More >>
