Missing Caroline man with medical condition found safe

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says a missing man, who deputies say suffers from a medical condition, has been found safe.

Shawn Garrett, 45, went missing from his home on Friday, which is located Lake Land 'Or subdivision in Caroline County. He walked away from his home and did not take his cell phone and other personal belongings with him.

Officials say Garrett suffers from a medical condition so they were concerned for his safety.

Investigators did not say where Garrett was located, but they say he is safe.

