UPS building in South Richmond evacuated due to transformer fire

A UPS building in South Richmond was evacuated Saturday morning due to a transformer fire.

Battalion Chief David Pulliam said the call came in at 11:03 a.m. for several explosions, about 20 or 30, coming from the UPS building, located at 1000 Semmes Avenue.

Dominion was called to the scene to cut off the power so crews could get inside safely. The building was evacuated.

Crews said there was not a lot of fire. There was mainly smoke, which crews are now focusing on clearing.

Pullman said the incident appeared to be electrical and said the fire came from the transformer.

No one was injured.

