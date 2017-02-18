Fire crews investigate what caused Chesterfield house fire

Chesterfield fire crews are investigating what caused an early morning house fire.

Crews arrived sometime after 12 a.m. Saturday to the 3200 block of East River Road to find a one-story house up in flames.

Fire officials say no one was hurt, and no one was said to be living in the house at the time of the fire.

