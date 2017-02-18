Man recovering in hospital after shot in Richmond's Jackson Ward

A man is recovering after a shooting in Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Police say just after 7 p.m. Friday, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds along First and Marshall streets.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

There is currently no information on possible suspects.

However, anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

