Henrico government center providing vaccines for dogs, cats

If your pet needs a rabies shot, you can take it to Henrico's government center.

From 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, Henrico police are providing vaccines for dogs and cats. Each vaccine costs $10 and must be paid in cash.

Dog licenses will also be available, and cats must be in carriers.

This is all happening at 4301 East Parham Road.

For more information, call the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.

