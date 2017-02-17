Petersburg neighbors react to arrest of former City Attorney

He spent years advising Petersburg through legal challenges and now, the former City Attorney faces his own legal battle.

On Friday, state police charged Brian Telfair with making a false statement. The case stems from alleged threats that caused city leaders to postpone a controversial council meeting last year.

"We received a posting on the city’s outreach program that said the city was full of N-words…The follow-up was someone of non-African-American descent now saying, ‘I'm going to do harm to certain individuals where those certain individuals are African Americans,’" Telfair told NBC12 back in 2016.

Not long after that interview, former City Attorney Brian Telfair stepped down, citing health concerns. Now state police say those comments were a lie.

Petersburg neighborhood watch chair Ron Flock says it's something he suspected all along.

"There was very little credence on the part of anybody I had spoke[n] with, talked to,” Flock said.

He believes it was a delay tactic - since that council meeting was expected to decide the fate of the now ousted City Manager William Johnson.

"I can only hope these allegations are false,” said current City Attorney Joe Preston, who replaced Telfair.

"You haven't seen any evidence of the threats?” NBC12 asked.

“No, not me personally. Not at all,” Preston responded.

In a statement, Telfair spoke out about his arrest.

“The allegation being made against me is false, mean-spirited and meant to damage my reputation and standing. After successfully leaving the City of Petersburg approximately one year ago, and after attempting to expose the various levels of corruption in the City, there are those who unfortunately want to shine the light of doubt on me. I look forward to successfully defending this allegation in Court,” Telfair said.

"Now in this point in time having this come back is really a glimmer of hope that the wall is starting to crack," Flock said.

"You don’t think everyone is being as transparent as they can?” NBC12 asked.

“Absolutely not,” Flock answered.

"Until he's found to be innocent or guilty I think we should all withhold judgment but these are very serious charges,” Preston added.

Telfair gets his day in court next week.

