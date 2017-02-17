Family remembers victim of fatal fire in Petersburg

Nearly a month after a fire killed 48-year-old Corey Massenburg inside of a home in Petersburg, family gathered to remember his life.



“This has been such a tragedy," said Lakeisha Massenburg, Corey’s niece. “It’s been an ongoing situation waiting for closure.”



The fire broke out around 6 a.m. on January 24th, it took firefighters nearly and hour and half to contain, and that is when they discovered Massenburg inside.



His family says he would often stay inside of the home that at one point belonged to their family.



“Maybe he could have been saved, we don't know,” said Lakeisha Massenburg. “"When the fire department got there the roof was in flames, the fire hydrants weren't giving out water pressure."



The closest fire hydrant to the home was actually broken, a frustration for the family, who says they still have so many unanswered questions.



“All we know is the body was identified. We do not know how the fire started. We still do not know what condition he was in before the fire started or anything like that,” said Lakeisha Massenburg.



His family is still seeking closure, hoping to begin healing. They will remember his life with a service at 1 p.m. on February 18th at JM Wilkerson Funeral Establishment in Petersburg.

