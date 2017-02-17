79-year-old dies after being struck by SUV in Powhatan

State Police tell us an elderly man is dead after being hit by an SUV in Powhatan County.

Troopers say around 6:10 p.m. Friday, 79-year-old Merle White was walking near Anderson Highway and Academy Road. They tell us White stepped into the road and was hit by an SUV.

White died at the scene. The female driver was not injured.

There are no charges in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12