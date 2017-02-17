Schools, churches can sign up for anti-bullying seminar

Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the city's south side.More >>
Richmond fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the city's south side.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.More >>
Chesterfield fire crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Sunday afternoon.More >>
State Police say a man had to be flown to the hospital after a tractor trailer crash in I-295 in Hopewell Sunday afternoon.More >>
State Police say a man had to be flown to the hospital after a tractor trailer crash in I-295 in Hopewell Sunday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The man sustained a bite to his hand, but he’s just glad his dog wasn’t hurt.More >>
The man sustained a bite to his hand, but he’s just glad his dog wasn’t hurt.More >>
The manager of the harbor said California sea lions are likely in their migratory and looking for handouts. When people hand food to the animals, he said, “That’s unfortunately what can happen.”More >>
The manager of the harbor said California sea lions are likely in their migratory and looking for handouts. When people hand food to the animals, he said, “That’s unfortunately what can happen.”More >>