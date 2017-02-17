Schools, churches can sign up for anti-bullying seminar

Schools and churches can sign up to host a free seminar to combat bullying. (Source: NBC12)

Bullying is an issue all kids face, no matter how old they are, but the John Maxwell Team's YouthMax Plus helps teach them to value themselves and others.

Schools and churches can sign up now to host the free one-hour seminar during the week of April 24.

"Bullying has grown in so many ways. It's not just the physical bullying, it's the bullying across social media, it's the bullying across the internet that's really attacking our youth today," explained John Jones with the John Maxwell Team. "And if we don't jump on it, that bullying goes from being youth to adult bullying."

If you are interested in hosting an event, call 888-363-9729 to sign up your organization.

