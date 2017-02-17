Police: Getaway driver rammed cars, police vehicle during pursuit in Colonial Heights

Investigators need your help getting one of Central Virginia's most wanted fugitives off the streets.

Khalilah White is wanted on nine charges after leading police on a dangerous chase back in November.

It started as a shoplifting spree from Sears in Southpark Mall where Colonial Heights Police Officers saw Khalilah White waiting in a stolen getaway car for the thief to come out of the store.

"[The shoplifter] brought out a large amount of clothing that had not been purchased, that was stolen from Sears, put it into the vehicle that Ms. White was driving," said Sgt. Renee Walters with Colonial Heights Police.

Officers attempted to stop the car but they say Khalilah sped off, leading them on a high speed chase and eventually crashing into a car at an intersection.

"Ms. White struck a vehicle...and as officers stopped and approached the vehicle and were giving her instructions to stop, she backed into the police cruiser as well," said Walters.

After smashing her way out of Southpark, police say White hightailed it down I-95 into Petersburg with police in hot pursuit.

"Very dangerous for not only the people in that vehicle but for the citizens who were not involved and out on the road," said Walters.

Investigators say White ditched the stolen car and took off on foot.

"She exited the vehicle, the officers gave chase but she did escape," said Walters.

The passenger was arrested and charged, but Khalilah is still on the run. Investigators believe she is still in the area.

"We do believe that, even possibly in the Petersburg area as well."

Khalilah's last known address is in the 100 block of Mars Street in Petersburg.

"We do believe that someone knows who she is, obviously, and could call and let us know where she is."

Investigators are asking for your help to get Khalilah White off the streets.

"Anywhere that she may be staying, or anyone that may have some information, or any family that could provide some information so that we can locate her," said Walters.

In addition to felony hit-and-run charges, Khalilah is also charges with assault on law enforcement officers and grand larceny of an automobile.

If you have any information on Khalilah White, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

