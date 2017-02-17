Ticket prices going up at Disney World; these tips will help you save money

Those magical memories that come from a Disney vacation usually come with a pretty hefty price tag, and it just got worse. Ticket prices quietly went up, but there are a couple of ways you can save on your next trip.

If you're visiting Disney World or Disney Land, adults will pay $5 more - one day passes now cost between $107 to $124. A day pass for Epcot, Animal Kingdom or Hollywood Studios inched upward too - tickets range from $99 to $119.

The Powers have vacationed at Disney more than a dozen times and have figured out some of the best ways to save.

"We like the all-star value resorts a lot," said Gina Powers. "They're value resorts. They are some of the least expensive rooms, but we're hardly ever in our room."

Disney World has nearly 9,000 rooms in the value category. You can snag one for less than a hundred bucks a night in their off-season - usually late August, September and January. The month you go will make a big difference in what you pay.

Disney started using "surge pricing" last year, meaning if you visit during peak times or the busy seasons, you're going to pay more.

Until recently, Disney rarely offered discounts. Now they do.

Before you book your trip, make sure you check out the Disney site. Right now they're running a $20 off deal...if you buy a pass for at least three days. It's also always a good idea to check the "special offers" section of the Disney site, too. One deal offers 25% off at certain park hotels.

"Most of the time, Disney is offering some kind of sale, whether it be a room sale, ticket upgrade, time-to-time they offer free dining," said Jared Powers.

AAA offers Disney discounts to their members. The "Undercover Tourist" website also offers discounted tickets to the parks.

