Five Spiders baseball players commit secondary NCAA violations

Five Richmond Spider baseball players have committed unspecified secondary NCAA violations and have been ruled ineligible. Below is a statement from the university on the matter:

"The University of Richmond athletics department has reported NCAA secondary violations impacting the eligibility of five student-athletes on the baseball team. In full cooperation with the NCAA, the athletic department fully investigated and reported the violations, which the NCAA has recently determined were secondary in nature.

As a result of these violations, these five student-athletes will be ineligible for competition until the NCAA’s reinstatement process has been completed.

The University of Richmond is committed to complying with all NCAA rules and regulations. Under NCAA rules, the University of Richmond is obligated to monitor and self-report violations as they occur and all student-athletes and staff handled this situation with integrity, were completely forthcoming and cooperative with the investigation. The athletics department will not make any further comments about this matter."

University personnel are not identifying the five players. Richmond opens its season Friday afternoon at Coastal Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.