Five Spiders baseball players commit secondary NCAA violations

Monacan's Megan Walker will represent the red, white, and blue before she focuses solely on her freshman year at UConn. Walker is one of 12 players who will help Team USA battle for a FIBA World Cup in Italy at the end of July.More >>
The Senators limited Richmond to one run and denied the Squirrels their first home Sunday win of 2017.More >>
Petersburg native Frank Mason threw out the first pitch prior to the Flying Squirrels' game with Harrisburg on Saturday night, and signed autographs for fans. He's an expected NBA Draft pick on June 22.More >>
Richard Sherman, Bruce Irvin, and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin were among the celebrity guests at Robinson's annual football camp at Varina High School.More >>
Benedictine topped St. Christopher's, 7-5, to claim its first state title since 2010.More >>
